4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

Nestled in the heart of Kannapolis! Enjoy the fenced in back yard backed up to your own little piece of serenity in the city! Rocking chair front porch, Like new appliances, Laminate in main areas, tub and shower combo in primary. The 10x12 building to convey. This one will not last long! Come take a look yourself!

