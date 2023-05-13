*** NEW CONSTRUCTION *** Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Kannapolis with spacious living and dining rooms. Granite countertops, island in kitchen, pantry, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, appliances (fridge, smooth top electric stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. All bedrooms have ample closet space with the primary having a walk-in. Be ready to grill out because there's a nice 10 x 10' rear cement patio overlooking the spacious back yard!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $319,000
