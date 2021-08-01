 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $339,000

ENTHUSIAST'S DREAM! 4 BED 2 BATH Ranch, minutes from downtown Kannapolis on the Rowan County side. 3200Sqft (2400sqft is HEATED AND COOLED) 3 Bay Shop. Air Compressor will convey. Spectacular Deck to entertain on. Fenced in Yard!! Turn-Around circle drive way. Granite countertops, Brand new floors in Living room and two bedrooms. Move in Ready and will not be around for long!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 15-21
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 15-21

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics