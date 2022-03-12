 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $349,500

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $349,500

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $349,500

Welcome to your nearly brand-new home in Kannapolis! As you enter your oasis, you’ll find high ceilings, an upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances and a huge island, a cute dining room space and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Upstairs you’ll find four (yes four!!!) bedrooms PLUS a bonus space and laundry room! Don’t forget to step outside to your amazing fenced backyard and get ready for those amazing Charlotte evenings under the stars! Last, but certainly not least, a massive two-car garage will fit even the biggest of vehicles! Don’t miss this amazing home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics