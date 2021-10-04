 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000

Meticulous Full Brick Updated Ranch with Basement. Neutral and Updated Light Fixtures Throughout the House. Original Hardwoods and Laminate in the Family Room. Foyer, Dining Area opens to Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with an Abundance of Cabinets, Granite Countertops, SS Appl, Ceramic Tile, and Center Island. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Spacious Primary Bedroom with Updated Bathroom. Basement has been renovated with a Second Kitchen and Separate Entrance. Sunroom, Deck, Carport, overlooking Huge Half lot. Arch Roof 2019. Water Heater 2 Years Old. Great Location with Easy Access to Hwy 29, Hwy 85, and Downtown Kannapolis. This is a Must See!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics