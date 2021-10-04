 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $360,000

Looking for the perfect house for entertaining? Here it is! Welcome to 326 Courtland Court nestled on a cul-de-sac lot in popular Manchester Place. With a nice sized lot, fenced in backyard, beautiful patio, pergola, and fire-pit you can get ready for crisp fall nights with friends and family! Gardners be sure to check out the gardeners shed as well as the raised bed! Sellers replaced roof in 2020, HVAC in 2019, installed Lifeproof/pet proof carpet upstairs 2019, and new laminate wood floors in 2018. Home offers neutral paint so you can easily make it what you want!

