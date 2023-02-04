Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 4 BR 2 and a half bathroom home! This open floor plan offers a large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors. A large 2 car-garage and a covered porch adds a great feature to this new construction! The spacious kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in your large primary suite with a walk in closet. Full laundry room and ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna said. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of the…
“There are beaches which present some dangers ... whether that’s hurricanes, surfing fatalities, or shark attacks,” Travel Lens reported.
Here's a look at the 10 vehicles that are the most involved in fatal crashes in the United States
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
As part of Mooresville’s 150th birthday celebration, a special free showing of “Black Mooresville: The Untold Story” will premiere Feb. 11 at …