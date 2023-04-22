Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 4 BR 2 and a half bathroom home! This open floor plan offers a large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors. A large 2 car-garage and a covered porch adds a great feature to this new construction! The spacious kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in your large primary suite with a walk in closet. Full laundry room and ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $390,300
