**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Watch Virtual Tour! A new built 2 story single family home in Kannapolis! 4bed 3 bath home. Corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Great and quiet neighborhood. Friendly neighbors and great community. Nearby parks & pool with good amenities. Rocking chair front porch and open floor plan inside. Kitchen equipped with large island, bar seating, breakfast area, granite countertops, pantry, SS appliances, gas stove, wall oven + microwave, & plenty of cabinets for storage. Loft and spacious bedrooms. Master suite features tray ceiling, ceiling fan, luxurious bath w/ garden tub, double sinks, walk-in closet, & glass shower. Covered backyard patio. *Note: Master bathroom and downstairs bathroom have brand new 17" toilets. Brand new upright freezer in garage. We do not expect it to be on the market for long so come check it out before it's too late! HURRY!
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $400,000
