4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $400,000

A new built 2 story single family home in Kannapolis! 4bed 3 bath home. Corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Great and quiet neighborhood. Friendly neighbors and great community. Nearby parks & pool with good amenities. Rocking chair front porch and open floor plan inside. Kitchen equipped with large island, bar seating, breakfast area, granite countertops, pantry, SS appliances, gas stove, wall oven + microwave, & plenty of cabinets for storage. Loft and spacious bedrooms. Master suite features tray ceiling, ceiling fan, luxurious bath w/ garden tub, double sinks, walk-in closet, & glass shower. Covered backyard patio. *Note: Master bathroom and downstairs bathroom have brand new 17" toilets. Brand new upright freezer in garage.