This beautiful home is a perfect fit for anyone looking for a natural color palette and flexible living space. The kitchen features a center island, perfect for entertaining, and the primary bathroom has a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and good under sink storage. The backyard is fenced in and includes a sitting area, perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. With all of these features, this home is sure to be the perfect place to call home.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Misty Leigh Shook, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Beebe, 37, of Sherrills Ford in Catawba County was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a mino…
“It was kind of amazing that all of the tables were broken and smashed, but none of our plants were touched."
Local restaurant Rio 150 Mexican will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in early August.
Nick Calo's grandfather was paid with tokens instead of cash when he worked in the coal mines of West Virginia.