Spectacular New construction home with top of the line features! Beautiful white custom cabinets and granite countertops. Crown moldings, wainscoting and many well appointed finishes throughout. The LVP floors provide a high-end look with almost no maintenance. The open floor plan and gas log fireplace with granite surround compliment the living space, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your own space with the grand Primary Suite including a large walk in closet, garden tub, tile shower and double sink. This stunning home has everything you want and is close to everywhere you want to be. Make this home yours today!