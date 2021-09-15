This beautiful Nantucket model in the desired Kellswater community features views of the woods, and a creek laying just beyond the property line, which you can enjoy from the gazebo on the back patio. This house comes fully loaded with a surround sound media room, including a 3D/HD projector with a 100"+ screen, and full wet bar. In the kitchen you will be greeted with granite counters, staggered cabinets, double oven, and extended island/seating area. From the kitchen you will walk into the sunroom and be greeted by a panoramic view of the beautiful treelined backyard. The spacious Family Room features a large stone accented wood/gas fireplace. The primary bedroom offers a gratuitous sitting room, a split walk in closet, large bathtub, and glass shower. The 2 car garage features much storage in its shelving units, and offers epoxy floors. The newest addition to the Kellswater amenities features a Carolina Thread Trail that goes from Longmore Ln to Vietnam Veterans Park.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
The Mooresville Campus of Mitchell Community College is about to get a lot bigger.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday and there were repeated interruptions during the public comment period.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
With staff members holding the front doors open wide, 101-year-old Fern Honeycutt was welcomed Tuesday afternoon as the first patient at the S…
- Updated
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement.
I am terrible at foreign languages. Despite traveling around Europe four months a year since I was a kid, I can barely put a sentence together anywhere east or south of England. But with some creative communication, I manage just well enough to write guidebooks, produce TV shows, and enjoy Europe on vacation. And nowhere do I have more fun communicating than in Italy.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.