4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $510,000

This beautiful Nantucket model in the desired Kellswater community features views of the woods, and a creek laying just beyond the property line, which you can enjoy from the gazebo on the back patio. This house comes fully loaded with a surround sound media room, including a 3D/HD projector with a 100"+ screen, and full wet bar. In the kitchen you will be greeted with granite counters, staggered cabinets, double oven, and extended island/seating area. From the kitchen you will walk into the sunroom and be greeted by a panoramic view of the beautiful treelined backyard. The spacious Family Room features a large stone accented wood/gas fireplace. The primary bedroom offers a gratuitous sitting room, a split walk in closet, large bathtub, and glass shower. The 2 car garage features much storage in its shelving units, and offers epoxy floors. The newest addition to the Kellswater amenities features a Carolina Thread Trail that goes from Longmore Ln to Vietnam Veterans Park.