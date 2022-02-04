Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home w/ over 3K sq ft! A former model home that has endless upgrades including: crown molding throughout, custom craftsman style wainscoting chair rail, upgraded custom kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This flowing floor plan has hardwoods throughout and extensive upgraded moldings & stone fireplace. Oversized primary suite on the main floor w/ large bath & walk in closet. Two other full bedrooms along w/ a huge laundry room also on the 1st floor. Upstairs is an oversized 4th bedroom w/ over 1,165 sq ft that has a full bathroom, sitting area and TV area w/ built in surround sound. Plenty of space for your ideas, including a bonus room/entertainment area. Oversized 2 car attached garage is off the back. Additional upgrades include: full irrigation system, fiber optic wiring, hybrid-heat pump, energy efficiency systems, new disposal, & more! Do not miss this custom home with craftsman upgrades.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $525,000
