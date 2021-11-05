4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $535,990

This new home comes with our 15-Year Transferable Structural Warranty and is built to our Whole Home Building Standards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This new home comes with our 15-Year Transferable Structural Warranty and is built to our Whole Home Building Standards.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins …
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
The Mooresville BOC approved a $262,712 economic incentive grant to Holley Performance Products, a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer…
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
The Liberty Prep girls varsity volleyball team won the Metro Area Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship Tournament. The championship game fe…
Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant had one message for his team when they gathered for practice on Monday afternoon: Don’t let Mooresvil…
Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Breana Donnelly as marketing manager, who joins Leigh Whitfield, director of marketing …
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 17-23.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.