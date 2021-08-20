This beautiful custom brick home located in a secluded neighborhood on almost 1.5 acres has been impeccably kept and truly shows the pride of ownership with over $100K in recent upgrades. The kitchen at the heart of this home has been fully updated with new appliances and a large island for entertaining, and opens up to a great room with a stunningly tiled fireplace and beautiful built-ins. Also on the main floor you will find a full bath, bedroom, a lovely private study with built in workspace, and a large primary suite and laundry room. On the second floor you will love the large, multi-functional bonus area and two additional bedrooms, one of which has an amazing custom built closet system and an additional full bath. Outside you can enjoy the large deck that provides tons of privacy and boasts beautiful landscaping, invisible fence, and full irrigation system. This home must be experienced, as it combines a convenient location, great school district and low Cabarrus taxes.
4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.
The Mooresville Golf Club Championship was held last weekend.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 28-Aug. 4. For more information regarding specific plo…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 1-7.