4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $740,610

This new home comes with our 10-Year Transferable Structural Warranty and is built to our Whole Home Building Standards.
This new home comes with our 10-Year Transferable Structural Warranty and is built to our Whole Home Building Standards.
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products, will significantly expand …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
Excitement filled the air as FeedNC’s Building a Bigger Table campaign took a giant step forward. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday mo…
MOORESVILLE — For the third time in seven days, the Lake Norman student section rushed the floor to celebrate with members of the Wildcats. Th…
The Lake Norman High School Marching Band will be going international.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.