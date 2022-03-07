4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $225,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't miss this brick ranch that sits on 1/2 acre lot! 4 bed, 1 1/2 bath with lots of potential. Large, flat yard where you can enjoy the outdoors. No HOA's. There is an attached car port on the home. Shed for storage in the backyard. Home is located in Landis which has convenient access to shopping, recreation, restaurants and more. Owners are currently putting up fresh paint and plan to replace flooring. Other than that they are selling "as is" and does not wish to make any additional repairs.

