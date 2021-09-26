Welcome to the Heart of Landis and to your new remodeled home offering an outdoor oasis of relaxed living! Close to I-85, shopping and restaurants! Come see this beautiful 4 BR, 2 bath home with 1,404 sf and built on two lots - giving you .59 acres of area to play and enjoy - even has it's own treehouse! This cozy home offers that farmhouse feel with barn doors, tin ceilings, wooden beams, farm sink and so much more. Beautiful wooden floors were refinished a year ago to add to the appeal. Chef's kitchen/dining area offers lots of cabinetry and prep area. Lots of BRs and remodeled baths - one with tiled shower! Outdoor living offers firepit area along with brick paver patio area, and several water features (can convey). Two car carport w/workshop/storage area attached is a plus. Roof, siding, windows, doors and leaf guard gutters were installed in 2012. Home was under contract and terminated due to no reason concerning the condition of the home. Book your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Landis - $260,000
