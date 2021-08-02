4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $285,000

Full Brick Ranch on .69 acres in Lincolnton. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large kitchen with quartz countertops and tile backsplash opens to the dining room and living room with a brick fireplace. Large keeping room off the living room could be used as a playroom or bonus. Master bedroom has full bath and walk in closet. Walkout basement perfect for workshop or storage. HVAC replaced 2017, new windows and vinyl railings 2013. Roof and gutter replaced 2012. There are 2 detached 2 vehicle carports. Outbuilding wired with 220 amp. (Parcel#83768 is included with sale .069 acres Lot#2 Briarcliff Acres totaling 1.30 acres). 20 minutes to Mooresville and Charlotte, less than 5 minutes to new HWY 16.