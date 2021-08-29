This is a beautiful 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath home sitting on 3.82 acres of wooded land. Picture your self sitting on the covered front porch which extends across most of the home. Three sets of French doors across the front of the home with matching French doors across the back of the house which leads to an oversized deck. Deck over looks the peaceful woods in back of the house. Walking in the front door is the office on one side and the dining room on the other. Foyer leads to a 2 story living room with gas log stone fireplace. Beautiful primary suite is on the main floor with 2 closets. Large open kitchen with a breakfast area. Off of the kitchen is a walk in pantry with lots of shelves and cupboards for lots of storage. Main floor also has large laundry room and half bath. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, and a bonus room. One of the bedrooms has it's own bathroom. Outside the home is a private road and shared driveway. You will be able to picture yourself living in this cozy home. Christy Boyles - RE/MAX Lifestyle 704-472-0742
4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $500,000
