4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $629,995

This new construction property will be completed sometime in Spring 2022! Well underway this home has an amazing floorplan and will feature real hardwood, sanded in place flooring throughout the entire home, nice granite counters, beautiful lighting choices, and the setting on this nearly 1.5 Acre lot is simply stunning! Fantastic access to Denver (5-15 minutes away). Downtown Lincolnton is just 10 minutes away. Mooresville is a straight drive over Hwy 150 20 minutes away. North Lincoln and Pumpkin Center schools (all grades) are super close by, within just a few minutes drive! This property is a must see, and wait till you see the lot itself.. WOW! Some minor custom colors may be able to be chosen by buyers, but that will quickly change as the project moves further along... so get in as soon as possible!