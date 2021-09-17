 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $649,999

Call The Andi Jack Team 828.455.6299-Breathtaking Modern Farmhouse features a spacious floor plan with 4BR and 2.5BA. This ranch style home boasts 2500 sq ft on the main floor, beautiful large windows, and an open floor layout designed for entertaining! The timeless kitchen includes custom cabinets, a giant island, quartz counter tops, gorgeous brick backsplash, oversized pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The home is located on a beautiful 1.56+/- acre lot complete with a wooded back yard to enjoy from your covered back deck..loads of outdoor living space! The primary suite's tray ceiling and wide windows give the space a grand feeling that is enhanced by the adjoining bath which includes separate vanities (checkout the leathered granite choice), a soaking tub, tile shower and walk-in closet with closet system! Split Bedroom Plan with Jack and Jill Bathroom Design. So Many Features We Love: Private Office Space, Huge Bonus Room, Laundry Room with Tons of Storage, and Custom Built Ins!

