Call THE ANDI JACK TEAM- 828-291-9514 Pumpkin Center - Breathtaking Newer Construction home features a spacious floor plan with 4BR ,2.5BA with a bonus over the garage. This ranch style home boost beautiful large windows, and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining! The timeless kitchen includes a giant island, quartz counter tops, gorgeous backsplash, beautiful open shelving, oversized pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite's tray ceiling and wide windows give the space a grand feeling that is enhanced by the adjoining bath which includes separate vanities, additional sitting space, a soaking tub, tile shower and a large walk-in closet! The home is located on a beautiful 1.30+/- acre lot complete with a fenced in backyard to enjoy from your covered deck...loads of outdoor living space! We Love:4th bedroom on the main lvl, Bonus Rm, Laundry Rm with Tons of Storage, Oversized Garage, and easy HWY 150 access!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $669,900
