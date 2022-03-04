4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $680,000

This beautifully constructed home will be certain to draw you in with its open floor plan, stunning kitchen and lovely natural lighting. Featuring a gorgeous foyer that leads into the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings & gas log fireplace perfect for those cozy winter nights. The large kitchen offers quartz counter tops, tons of cabinet storage, dining room, walk in pantry and an expansive island to enjoy your loved ones. With the perfect split bedroom floor plan the primary bedroom w/ its tray ceilings & grand master bath w/ soaking tub have plenty of privacy from the three additional bedrooms & guest bath on the main floor. With a spacious finished room over the garage & its own adjoining bath, this home has room for everyone. Walk out onto the pack patio to enjoy your gorgeous outdoor space featuring 1.38+/- acres w/ a landscaped fenced in back yard, perfect for entertaining & potential for a future pool! Convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants & easy access to the HWY.