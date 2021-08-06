**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Watch Virtual Tour! This charming home sits on over an acre and a half on a quiet street in Quinlan Estates. Exquisite landscaping, featuring landscape lighting and In-ground irrigation for the entire yard, rests before a half acre of mature oak trees lining the back. Three tiered deck and a screened in porch for extra living space. Gorgeous detail and upgrades throughout the whole house. Dream kitchen that opens up to a two story great room. The kitchen has granite countertops, a double oven, kitchen island with seating, eat in kitchen area and lots of custom cabinets for storage. Beautiful wood floors and an abundance of natural light throughout. The master suite has rustic wood beams and high vaulted ceilings. Spa like master bath with a spacious stand up shower and a garden bathtub. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, and a teen suite! This home has been meticulously cared for inside and out! HURRY!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $725,000
