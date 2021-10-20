4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $950,000

Beautiful custom built brick home has everything you need. Home sits on 3.99 acres with an inground pool and Lippard's Creek running along the back of the property. Inground pool has a brick and metal fence around it. Inside this home is tons of space. Incredible 2 story living room with gas log fireplace. Main floor has all bedrooms and an office with tall ceilings. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops, wall oven, electric cook top, and breakfast area. Large primary bedroom suite with big closet, soaking tub, dual vanities, and glass shower. Upstairs is a loft area, cat walk, bonus room, and two extra rooms. One of the rooms has a closet. There is also walk in attic space upstairs. Also included is a large garage and full unfinished basement that goes out onto a nice patio and the in ground pool. Basement is plumbed to add a full bath and has superior walls. Arbor Hills POA maintains the street lights, entry sign, and community trail which leads to Lippard's Creek. Christy Boyles - RE/MAX Lifestyle 704-472-0742