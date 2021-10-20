Beautiful custom built brick home has everything you need. Home sits on 3.99 acres with an inground pool and Lippard's Creek running along the back of the property. Inground pool has a brick and metal fence around it. Inside this home is tons of space. Incredible 2 story living room with gas log fireplace. Main floor has all bedrooms and an office with tall ceilings. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops, wall oven, electric cook top, and breakfast area. Large primary bedroom suite with big closet, soaking tub, dual vanities, and glass shower. Upstairs is a loft area, cat walk, bonus room, and two extra rooms. One of the rooms has a closet. There is also walk in attic space upstairs. Also included is a large garage and full unfinished basement that goes out onto a nice patio and the in ground pool. Basement is plumbed to add a full bath and has superior walls. Arbor Hills POA maintains the street lights, entry sign, and community trail which leads to Lippard's Creek. Christy Boyles - RE/MAX Lifestyle 704-472-0742
4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
COMING SOON! Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away b…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-6. For more information regarding specific plots of …