Call The Andi Jack Team Today- 828.455.6299-Gorgeous 4BR/3BA with Bonus Room situated on 1.36+/- Acres- Fantastic Access to Denver, Newton, and Maiden! We love love love this floorplan- split bedroom plan with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 additional bedrooms and guest bath! Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, and Large Dining Area provide fantastic open floor plan! You will love the attention to detail you will find with the high ceilings, molding throughout, and lots of natural light! Enjoy summer nights in the fenced in backyard-partially cleared and additional area fenced in for goats or other animals!
4 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $399,900
