Welcome to Medlin Forest!! BRAND NEW Community in the beautiful town of Monroe. The Carindal floorplan boasts four bedrooms, and 2.5 baths on the second floor, as well as an office space. The open main floor includes the kitchen features an oversized eat-at island with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which includes a huge walk-in pantry! This home is perfect for entertaining or gathering as a family. Enjoy your covered front porch. Convenient to downtown Monroe with easy access to amenities! This home offers all the benefits of new construction.
4 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $399,768
