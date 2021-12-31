4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000

Langtree area WATERFRONT 2 story home w/walk out basement and FULL WRAP AROUND PORCH! Very private park like setting on ~1 acre in desirable Queen's Cove. Updated open floor plan home offers 2 Primary Suites - one main level as well as another upstairs! Check out the incredible Italian Tigerwood laminate kitchen cabinetry and slate counters! Sitting room/breakfast nook in kitchen that also opens up to the dining room. Fireplace w/wood stove, built ins in Living Room, bar/desk area downstairs, newish HWH, both HVAC units new 2 yrs & 5 yrs old and roof is ~ 10 years. Neighborhood of fine homes. Seller says cove was dredged and always have water to get in & out w/their boat. Owners had pre-listing home inspection performed and home is move in ready! Don't miss this great opportunity to be on the lake with a large home, large lot and private dock at this price point! Close proximity to Pine Lake, Davidson Day & Langtree Academy charter schools for options.