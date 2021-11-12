Calling all motorsports/RV enthusiasts!!! This property will amaze you with its 2,368 sq ft heated/cooled/plumbed attached garage and spacious brick home on over 2 private acres in the heart of Mooresville. Home has been updated with lots of custom-crafted touches and history throughout, too many to list. A large, custom stainless steel kitchen island designed and built by owners with Viking stovetop sits as the centerpiece in the large updated kitchen with endless cabinetry. Beautiful spacious sunroom with fireplace on back of home that leads out to private patio, 2 car carport and a driveway that allows for plenty of parking. Custom-built awnings installed over all entrances. A whole-house generator installed in 2020, home has 3 fireplaces, vapor barrier and dehumidifier added 2017. 4 HVAC units, upstairs unit replaced this year. This home is a must-see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.