This is the one!! Nearly new, beautiful home is ready for summer with heated saltwater pool & spa, featuring swim-up bar, travertine deck & poolside Pavilion! Thoughtfully designed custom plan with zero-entry showers, & scullery including 2nd dishwasher & sink...perfect for hidden prep/cleaning/storage! Large quartz island sits at heart of this open floor plan with 2 story great room and cozy fireplace w/live edge mantle. Relaxing Primary Bedroom features bath with dual vanities, large tiled shower & walk-in closet including the convenient adjoining laundry. Main level Guest Bedroom! Upstairs, enjoy Theatre Room along w/2 additional bedrooms (with WICs), office, & 2 Full baths. Peaceful back porch retreat w/cathedral ceiling adds shade to unwind with views of pool, pavilion & beyond to fenced & private tree-lined back. Drop zone, extra closets & under-porch area add extra storage. Ideal location on quiet street of custom builds near schools/shops/dining!