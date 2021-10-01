It's all about the LOCATION! This gorgeous home is just across the street from Trump National Golf Club world class country club amenities. The home backs to the desirable Village Walking Trail and the Deeded BOAT SLIP H16 is just a short walk away. This location is AMAZING! The main level floor plan features beautiful maple hardwood floors, a formal dining room, a private home office, two story great room with stone gas fire place, recently renovated kitchen with stylish Quartz countertops and newer stainless steel appliances, as well as a spacious main level master suite. The screened-in porch with brick flooring adds to your outside enjoyment. The upper level has three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, bonus room and a walk-in attic. The home boast surround sound, plantation shutters, a double staircase and a high quality roof with a gorgeous copper turret that was just installed in 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,150,000
