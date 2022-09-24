 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,200,000

This BEAUTIFUL home is located in The Farms, a HIGHLY DESIRABLE swim/tennis community in Mooresville and is PEREFCT for entertaining inside and out! The master on main, open floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The owner currently uses what could be a 5th bedroom as an office (septic permit limits this home to 4 bedrooms). The gourmet kitchen features a large island, gas cooktop and double wall ovens. The butler’s pantry has a beverage cooler. There are 2 bonus areas upstairs, a large loft and bonus room. RELAX by the saltwater pool, fire pit, or ENJOY the warmth of the stone fireplace on the back porch. Also, The Farms has one of the most AMAZING amenity centers in the region with pool, tennis, basketball, soccer field, nice club house and more! This home also has a laundry area on both floors for added convenience. All this plus GREAT SCHOOLS and a 3-car side load garage.

