Stunning one-of-a-kind Custom brick home w/spacious open floorplan incudes whole home generator & H2O filtration sys, tankless HW heater & state of the art sec/camera sys. Located in Woodleaf Community with low Iredell Co taxes & just mins to Lake Norman State Park with it's beach, trails & Boat Launch. Upgraded 4”oak wood floors on main. Open kitchen boasts 36” SS gas range w/hood, massive 5’x9’ island faced w/stone & Butler pantry w/sink connecting to DR. Lg pvt office has stone FP & coffered ceiling. Spacious loft under soaring 2 story GR ceiling overlooks another stone FP. South wall of windows spills great natural light across both levels. Huge 1st floor Owner Suite w/sitting rm & stunning ensuite bath, plus 2nd main level ensuite BR ideal for guests or in-law suite. 2 lg upper BRs & full bath, plus enormous 54’ Bonus w/oversized closet. Great closet storage thru-out. Huge 3 car garage w/work area. Lg, level wooded lot situated at end of quiet cul-de-sac. Room for in-ground pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,200,000
