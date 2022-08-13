 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,299,000

Beautiful 2 story home on quiet & desirable Kenway Loop, directly across from Lake Norman. Double door entry leads to open floor plan w/dining rm featuring wainscotting & butler's pantry to the right & home office to the left. GR features gas fireplace, built-ins & dbl slider doors leading to covered porch w/heaters. Large island kitchen w/seating, walk-in pantry, 5 brnr Bosche cooktop, open to breakfast area w/vaulted ceiling. Off kitchen is a drop zone, lrge laundry rm w/sink & cabinets and half bth w/shiplap walls. Owner's Suite on main w/vaulted plank ceiling. Ensuite w/walk-in shower, soaking tub, dbl sinks & walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms on upper each w/their own ensuite. Lge bonus/media w/double tray ceiling, loft area w/sink & cabinets & 2nd staircase and a fitness room all on upper. Outdoor living features in-ground pool, hot tub, kitchen area w/skillet, grill & sink, storage for pool toys & 1/2 basketball court. Additional uppr level backyard is huge and flat.

