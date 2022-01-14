4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,350,000

Welcome Home to beautiful Dedham Loop! Situated on a 1.3 acre lot in the upscale community of The Point at Trump National Golf Club, this impressive Simonini home offers all the indoor/outdoor space you've been waiting for! The oversized covered screened patio features a living space w/ gas fireplace and TV, plus a dining area. All overlooking the heated pool & spa and hard-to-find expansive, fenced-in backyard. Enjoy summer days on Lake Norman w/ your nearby boat slip (#65 at Pier Z). Recent updates include '21 Primary Bath Update, '21 Secondary Bath Update, '22 New Carpet & more! Chef's kitchen features Viking & Bosch appliances. Ample work-from-home space options. Tons of storage space including built-ins & custom closet systems. Huge Owner's Suite w/ 2 walk-in closets. 3 car garage. TNGC features state of the art club amenities including swimming, tennis, a Greg Norman designed golf course, miles of walking trails, and acres of green space. Showings start 1/13 afternoon.