Stunning home in desirable gated section of The Point! The Nantucket inspired home offers an easy one level open floor plan living with additional bonus/bedroom/bath space on 2nd level. Perfect for entertaining with gourmet kitchen, impressive designer features and natural light throughout. Beautiful newly finished hardwood floors throughout main level, and renovated spaces in every room! Main living areas overlook pool while offering serene views of Lake Norman. Filled with charm, spacious storage, newly painted interiors and so much more! Spacious outdoor living at its finest featuring heated salt water pool with spa, built-in grill with pizza oven, complete w/ spacious landscaped fenced grounds for your enjoyment. Natural gas, tankless water heater, new counters, lighting and more. See Updated Feature Sheet. Deeded boat slip at desirable pier Z (with parking) included. TNG memberships available for a day of golf and tennis and more. Additional photos coming soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,399,000
