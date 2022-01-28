 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,450,000

Nestled in its own oasis, on a 1.14 acre wooded waterfront lot in the Harbour at the Pointe, this stunning home will blow you away. Through the entry you will find hardwoods throughout with an open living space overlooking the cove. Freshly painted throughout top to bottom and recently refinished floors. Upstairs the home is on a split floor plan with two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill and a separate guest suite w/ a full bath. French doors leading into the massive master bedroom overlooking the water. This home is an entertainers dream with an expansive back deck, flowing down with carefully placed landscaping to the dock. You won't want to miss having your slice of Lake Norman paradise! Walking distance to the community pool, basketball, volleyball, tennis and pickelball courts.

