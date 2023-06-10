Get ready to fall in love with this visually stunning, modern-inspired home! The list of positives is vast - from the Lake Norman views, cul-de-sac location, no HOA, open layout, high-end finishes & pool ready fenced-in lot. The abundance of natural light meets you at the entrance & follows you throughout. The great room, with a dramatic fireplace, is open to the kitchen & the screened-in porch allowing for great flow. You will want to gather in the eat-in kitchen equipped with a beautiful island with waterfall counter, expansive storage & walk-in pantry. The main level primary suite features a spa-like bath designed for relaxation. Other main level features include an office with the flexibility of being a guest bedroom, laundry room, drop-zone & powder room. Upstairs you will find 3 secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths & a bonus room. The lush lot has been improved with the addition of over 200 new trees & shrubs, extensive stone work & a retaining wall ready to support a pool!