Luxury home designed for Entertaining in Bay Crossing Community on over an acre. PERFECT for MULTIGENERATIONAL LIVING. Custom Chef's Kitchen equipped with high end appliances including 3 Ovens, 6 gas burner range, warming drawer, refrigerator drawers, pot filler, sink & prep sink, open floor plan with beautiful travertine floors, stone fireplace in living room with built-ins, main level owner's suite with cozy fireplace, direct porch access & large en suite bath, 2nd level owners suite, 2nd laundry, large bonus room with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace & relaxing screened porch, second laundry, 3rd level media room with full bath, wet bar, surround sound, private 785 SF studio apartment or 2nd living quarters above the garage with kitchenette & full bath, 3 Car Garage Sprawling Covered Porch overlooking a Gorgeous Pool & Hot Tub, new outdoor built in grill & stone fireplace, Personal Sport Court, NEW ROOF 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,489,000
