4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,495,000

Big View Open Concept Lake Living in The Overlook at Sisters Cove! Enjoy one of the best views in Sisters Cove with a private dock and lots of indoor/outdoor living space. Better than new home with many upgrades including bluestone patios, 8x15 plunge pool (w/heater & cooler), sun deck, extensive landscaping & hydro-hoist boat lift. With a great location in one of the best new communities on the lake, The Overlook offers care-free lake living with walking paths, a dogpark and all lawn /yard maintenance included in HOA services, leaving you time to enjoy lake living at its finest. The long view out the cove, incredible moon phases at night and glorious sunsets will leave you in awe. Come make this your new home. OPEN HOUSE THIS FRIDAY 4-7pm & SATURDAY 9am- 1pm