Looking for a private, luxurious retreat with panoramic water views, upgrades throughout and no HOA? Then look no further. This home has it all! It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, so there's plenty of room for everyone. The main level features the upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and brand new Wolf range and dishwasher; a large great room with soaring, two story ceilings and beautiful stone fireplace; and the spacious primary bedroom with a winter view of Lake Norman. There is also an office space, dining area, pantry and laundry room on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, the bonus room with wet bar, and another office area. The home also features a screened-in porch on the main level that overlooks the backyard oasis. In the backyard you will find a heated saltwater pool, built-in Blaze grill, and fire pit. The yard is fenced and the property also includes an RV pad and a workshop with garage door access.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products, will significantly expand …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-led West Virginia Senate moved quickly Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
- Updated
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.