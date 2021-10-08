 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,550,000

Stunning, waterfront home on a level point lot with stunning lake views from every room. Move in ready, beautifully renovated/updated top to bottom! Spacious interior with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths & has an abundance of natural light throughout entire home! Beautiful wood flooring on main, stairway & upper hall area. Gorgeous ktch has oversized island & seating area, gas range, quartz counters, beautiful tiled backsplash, undercabinet lighting, S/S applncs, pantry, & wine refrig. Great rm has stone fireplace with t/v mount. Primary bath beautifully renovated w/tiled floors, frameless glass shower & elegant freestanding tub. High end, exquisite lighting throughout entire home! Abundant walk-in storage, custom closet in primary closet, plantation shutters in primary bedroom & bath. Prof landscaping surrounding entire home w/ in-ground irrigation. Unbelievable sunsets, feels like you're on vacation. This home has been meticulously taken care of, feels just built!! Hurry, won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics