4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,675,000

NEWLY PAVED ROAD FROM ISLES OF PINES TO THIS HOME AND A RECENT MARKET ADJUSTMENT TO MAKE THIS AN EVEN BETTER VALUE. RARE OPPORTUNITY to own ~5 acres on the Brawley Peninsula w/~8000 sf CUSTOM HOME AND ~8000 sf OUTBUILDING! This home has EVERYTHING from a killer Primary Suite on the main level (with his & hers bathrooms, his & hers closets, fireplace & sitting room!) to a brand new Media Room (w/roll out twin beds) to a walk-in Wine Room AND everything in between. Meticulous detail in every selection of material/colors/components/craftsmanship in the recent upgrades & addition of sq footage to this already incredible home. AND...THE OUTBUILDING! This can be whatever you want-was a full size basketball court (still has some flooring & retractable hoops), car collectors' showroom, massive workshop, RV storage-OR other use! You won't find another property like this in the area. A TRUE UNICORN - features list attached, but way too much to mention! This place is amazing! Outbuilding 7920 sf

