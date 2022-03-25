4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,749,000

Pristine custom home perched along the shoreline of Lake Norman in The Point with lush landscaping, deeded boat slip, private sandy beach & lakeside firepit. Come home to your 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath with beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwoods throughout the main level. Open floorplan with lakeside great room with built-ins & gas fireplace. Formal dining room along with sunny breakfast nook w/bay windows. Chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances & granite oversized island. Main level owners suite w/ bay windows & spa master bath w/heated floors. Additional 2 main level bedrooms w/Jack & Jill bath. Lower level den with wet bar and ample storage options. Conditioned wine cellar. Lower level office with double desk bays & cabinetry and sunny views of the lake. Lower level bedroom & full bath. Huge amount of unheated storage in lower level with access to rear yard. 4 car garage is separated into 2 bays, one w/ AC & heat. Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for drinking water & ice.