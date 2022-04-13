 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,800,000

Gorgeous Waterfront Home, Sunset Views & a Sandy Beach.The private lot & long driveway welcome you home & into your 4-car garage. Lake views,stylish finishes,high ceilings & plenty of natural light are just a few things you are sure to love. The new 2017 kitchen is warm,welcoming & boasts an open layout,custom cabinets,granite countertops,beautiful tile backsplash & SS appliances. Primary suite on main level w/gorgeous lake views. Formal space includes DR & LR.The 2-sty great room & dinette offer plenty of natural light & amazing lake views. A perfect work-play home w/2 office locations:one in the bonus w/built-in wet bar & mini-fridges & 2nd office has delightful lake views. Melt your cares away in the back deck hot tub/spa! The yard has beautiful landscaping,sandy beach,boat slip,boat & personal watercraft lifts which allow for hours of enjoyment on Lake Norman.The firepit is perfect for evening gatherings.2012 4th garage bay added, 2012 new covered boat dock,2013 new HVAC,2015 new back deck extension w/hot tub/spa & so much more.Seller to review all offers the afternoon of 4-13-22

