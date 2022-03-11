 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,857,760

RARE Opportunity to own charming Lakefront home, off Brawley School Road with 2 docks on a deep water quiet cove in the sought after Tuskarora Neighborhood. Enjoy the drive through the Point but not in the Point HOA! No HOA or restrictions. The property can be enjoyed as one large lake front residence or a short term rental business. The Azalea Cottage (detached from the main house), and the lower level basement has been remodeled to allow for private short term rental and has been a successful business for 2 years bringing rent income. Flex room over the garage used as an office could be used as an additional bedroom with full bath. 2 Septic systems for Cottage and Main house. Many aspects to this house / cottage to enjoy and/or get rental income.

