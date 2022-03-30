Nestled in privacy w/amazing golf course views, this impeccably maintained home offers exquisite architectural features & unsurpassed attention to detail ,along with pool & deeded boat slip! Spacious rooms, beautiful coffered & vaulted ceilings, heavy crown molding, gleaming hardwood floors - so many fine details! Dreamy chef's kitchen features custom white cabinetry w/quartz countertops, lg island,Wolf gas range & Subzero refrigerator. Sunny breakfast area & screened porch adjacent to kitchen. Generously sized living area w/beautiful coffered ceilings & fireplace. Tranquil primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and luxurious bath. Office, also on main level, features vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms,bonus room, & large rec room w/beverage bar. Basement level is an entertainer's dream with custom bar,billiard room,theater room & excercise room. Outdoor living space features built in grill,fire pit & fabulous pool surrounded by travertine tile w/amazing views!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,995,000
