LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning waterfront Lake Norman craftsman designed home with a located walking distance from Trump National Golf Course. Deeded boat slip with boat lift is just steps away! Primary bedroom, kitchen and basement level all have beautiful views of Lake Norman. The horseshoe driveway allows for ample parking. The kitchen is perfect for any chef includes a Wolf dual range, large island, custom wet bar and shelving, a 2 sided fireplace and multiple sitting areas and access to the outdoor balcony. The basement level is exquisite and great for relaxing night at home or as a entertaining space family and friends with a guest space, bathroom, second kitchen area, laundry, media, room for billiards, wet bar, and outdoor covered porch. The property is situated on 1+ acre includes the playground structure and open space to install a pool of your dreams
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,999,999
