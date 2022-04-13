Waterview showstopper by Dienst Custom Homes on the 17th fairway with deeded boat slip (Pier M, Slip 20). Beautifully renovated 2013 - 2021... trendy, top-of-the-line finishes, lighting, fixtures, and appliances throughout. Gourmet kitchen with cabinet-front appliances including 2 dishwashers and new 48” Thermador built-in refrigerator. Soaring ceilings in study, dining room and the stunning main-level primary suite, which includes a beverage center, a gorgeous spa-like bathroom, and 2 walk-in closet (one with an extra laundry). Wonderful outdoor living spaces including a courtyard, a covered veranda with outdoor kitchen, heated saltwater pool with spa, firepit, and stunning views of Lake Norman and the TNGCC clubhouse. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms, each with ensuite baths, a bar/entertainment space, media room with half bath, a bonus room, a home gym, laundry room, loft with built-in desk, & large walk-in attic for storage. Quality abounds in this beauty! For more info contact Kelly Smith, The Temple Team, Keller Williams Unified, 704-737-9234 or visit thetempleteam.com.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
A man is dead after his personal watercraft struck a pontoon boat on Lake Norman on Sunday, a N.C. Wildlife officer said.
A Mooresville man, out on bond for cocaine and other charges, was arrested again Friday for selling fentanyl pills, the Mooresville Police Dep…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that is the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters, according to the ocean research agency that tags and tracks sharks around the world. The transmitter for Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, pinged most recently off the coast of North ...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
MOORESVILLE — For the Lake Norman lacrosse team, the 2022 season could best be described as a ‘trial by fire’. The Wildcats, a young team that…
Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...
The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, which has a location in Mooresville, will be opening a restaurant in Winston-Salem.
Iredell County Health Department provides low-cost walk-in lab services to Iredell County residents (18 years of age or older). The certified …